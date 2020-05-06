GALVESTON—
Leonard R. Jones, Sr., 61, departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Lakeview Cemetery with Rev. W.E. Stevens officiating. There will be no viewing for Mr. Jones.
He is survived by his father, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
See full obit and sign his guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
