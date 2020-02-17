Adras Eugene Wilturner
HITCHCOCK—Adras Eugene Wilturner, 46, of Hitchcock,Texas passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
Margaret Renee Raven
HITCHCOCK—Margaret Renee Raven, 63, of Hitchcock, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home.
Agnes Georgia McFarland
NEW BRAUNFELS—Agnes Georgia McFarland, 90, of New Braunfels, passed away February 16, 2020, in La Marque. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
Annie Kellum
SANTA FE—Mrs. Annie Kellum, 82, passed from this life Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Webster. Services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home.
