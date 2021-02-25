SANTA FE —
Mr. Randy James Verm, Sr. passed from this life Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born December 13, 1958 in Texas City, Mr. Verm had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and attended Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church. Randy was a hard worker and could usually be found working around the house. He was a sports fan and enjoyed collecting memorabilia, traveling and playing with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ebbie and Theresa (Novicke) Verm; daughter, Brandi Verm; brother, Victor Verm.
Survivors include his son, Randle James “Randy” Verm, Jr. and wife, Amanda of League City; daughters, Kristina Fortner and husband, Billy, Lindsey Marshall and husband, John of Santa Fe. Jenni Verm; brother Bill Verm of Santa Fe; sisters, Betty Jordan and husband, Kelly, Dianne West and husband, John, Sandra Glover and husband, Tom all of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Mia Verm, Bernice Verm, Bentley Marshall, Dean Marshall “Deano”.
A memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Gibson officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in memory of Randy’s daughter, Brandi, to Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, 2757 Anchor Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90064. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
