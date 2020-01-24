Thompson
Celebration of life services for Joan Thompson will be held today at the Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin. Services will begin at 12 noon.
McClure
Services for Suzanne McClure will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Galveston.
Friston
Memorial service for Richard Friston will be held today at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Houston.
Troncoso
Celebration of life services for Ofelia Troncoso will be held 10 a.m. today at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Yow
Celebration of life services for Catherine Yow will be held 10 a.m. today at Central Christian Church in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Parish
Celebration of life services for Sue Parish will be held today at McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with a 11 a.m. service to follow.
Jordan
Celebration of life services for Jessie Jordan will be held 1 p.m. today in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
