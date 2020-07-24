With deepest sorrow we share that our beloved mother Constance “Connie” O’Rourke, lifelong resident of Galveston Island, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, July 20, 2020. Connie was a beloved fixture in the Galveston legal community working for Attorney John A. Fuhrhop and then for many years at the Galveston County Courthouse working for Judge Jerome Jones.
She was preceded in death by her husband John F. “Jack” O’Rourke, Jr., son John F. O’Rourke, III, father Richard James O’Rourke, mother Mabel Anna O’Rourke, sister and brother-in-law Dolores and Tom Gould and her brother and sister-in-law Jimmy and Rose O’Rourke.
She was a devoted mother of Jacque Negrotto and husband Barry(deceased) and Ted O’Rourke and wife Charlotte; grandchildren Melinda Ray(deceased), Bryan O’Rourke and wife Rebecca, Kelly O’Rourke, Sean O’Rourke and wife Kristen, and Michael O’Rourke and wife Brid Nic Dhonnchaoha; great-grandchildren Brandon Ray and wife Lexi, Brittany Saucier, Brooke O’Rourke, Leila O’Rourke, Kennedy O’Rourke, Keira O’Rourke and Maddie O’Rourke; great-great-grandchildren Madelyn Grace, Karter, Zane, Zander and Max. She was a loving aunt to Susan and Bob Salisbury, Randy Gould, Cheryl and Redus Day, Lloyd O’Rourke(deceased), Mary Lynn and Pete Tahaney and Michael Bliss; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Living Hope Hospice and New Light Hospice of Houston, Texas A special thanks goes to Dolores Ortiz and Allan Graves.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Lakeview Cemetery, with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Episcopal School at https://tesgalv.org/giving.
