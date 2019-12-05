Jason Edward Lee, 46, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, joining his parents Laney and Johnnie Mae Lee and numerous relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 State Hwy 3, Dickinson, TX 77539.
