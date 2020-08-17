Johnny Francisco Garza, 73, of League City, passed away August 14, 2020, in Webster. Johnny was born June 28, 1947 to Pola and Adolfo Garza in San Miguel, Mexico. He worked as a chemical operator for ISP/Ashland, and was a former firefighter for NASA.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jose Garza, Hildebrando Garza, Robert Garza, and Adolph Garza; sisters Merci Garza and Helen Balderas and her husband Louis.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 52 years Yolanda Garza; daughter Erika Rodriguez, her husband James and their children Grace and Aaron Rodriguez; son Mark Garza and his daughters Jessica and Jasmine Garza and her fiancé Austin Cantrell; brother Fernando Garza and his wife Janie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In his honor the family will be receiving friends between 5:00 – 6:00 PM, with a memorial service following at 6:00 PM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.