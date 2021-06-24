PEARLAND — Our Mama left today, June 17th, 2021. She was 89 years young. Eva Mae Pittman Harris, was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 27th, 1931. She was from a large family of ten children. Her Mother named her Evie Mae, but she didn't like that name so her first grade teacher called her Eva. She loved school and excelled in Math, English, and Business classes. Mama was the first child to graduate in her family. She graduated from Mount Holly High School in Mount Holly, Arkansas as Valedictorian of her senior class. She was visiting her sister Ruth's home when she met our Daddy, Kenneth LaVelle Harris. Their love story began and shortly after, Daddy was drafted into the Army, headed to Korea to fight in the Korean Conflict. Mama gave him her heart and her class ring and he carried it to Korea with him.
Shortly after Daddy's return from Korea, they were married in a packed church in El Dorado, Arkansas at Mount Olive Baptist on March 1, 1953. They moved to Galveston, Texas and quickly began to build their family. They were married 57 years, made a comfortable home in Texas City, Texas and raised four children there, Vicky Lee Harris Baldwin (David), Victor LaVelle Harris (Nancy), William Alexander Harris (Ericia), and Joseph Carlton Harris (Linda).
Our Mama was truly a Proverbs 31 woman. She loved the Lord and attended Abundant Life Christian Center. She was a loving, devoted, supportive wife to Daddy. She gave her life so that everyone around her could be a success. She had a heart to serve. Mama loved to entertain. There was a gift for everyone at Christmas and birthdays and always plenty of food. Mama learned how to cook at an early age because she didn't like working in the fields picking cotton. Our Mother is in heaven walking and running on streets of gold alongside our Daddy. What a family reunion she is having!
Mama left her sister, Mary Lou Dean; brother, Jerry Wayne Pittman; sister- in-laws, Nell Pittman, Nellie Pittman, Ola Ann Freeman (Bob), Peggie Harris; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors to cherish her memories.
A viewing will be held for our mother on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. Her Home Going service is Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. Both of these gatherings will be held at Baileys Funeral Home in El Dorado, Arkansas. A Committal service will follow by procession at Harris Family Cemetery on Parnell Road in El Dorado.
Our precious Mother suffered with Alzheimer's for over twelve years and was in the final stage before her promotion to heaven. Mother loved flowers but other memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org or to your local Humane Society.
*Please refer to emkenlinton.com for Mama's complete obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.