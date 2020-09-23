Lee Arthur “Watusi” Williams, 73, passed away on August 15, 2020 at Baylor St. Lukes at the Medical Center after a short-term battle with Leukemia. Mr. Williams was born in Oakdale, Louisiana, on September 19, 1946, to Mr. Joe Williams and Emily Harris Williams. He was educated at Ville Platte high school in Louisiana. He was employed at Union Carbide for many years before he retired at the age of 54. His favorite things to do outside of work was working on cars, carpentry work and barbequing. He was also a big Kobe Bryant fan.
He is survived by his one and only daughter Corinthia Williams of La Marque, Texas, his siblings Rita Prince (Joe) of Opelousas, Louisiana, Rose Jackson also of Opelousas, Louisiana, Patsy Garrett (Frank) of La Marque, Texas., Larry Jackson (Laura) of Ville Platte, Louisiana, Sandra Williams of Sacramento, California, Steven Williams and R C of Carrier, California, His uncle George Harris (Marvelyn) of Houston, Texas, His Aunt Beatrice Arvie of Ville Platte, Louisiana, His best friend for over 60 years Carlton Mccoy of Opelousas, Louisiana, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Grandfather Theodore (Papop) Harris, his parents Emily Harris and Joe Williams, His sisters Deloris Williams and Alice F. Alfred, his nephew Dustin Alfred and niece Priscilla Williams.
Due to covid-19 there will be no services. At a later date Mr. Williams’s cremains will be laid to rest in his hometown, Ville Platte, Louisiana.
His daughter would like to thank you all for the love and support that was shown towards her and her family during this difficult time.
