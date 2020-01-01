Joyce Lee Jones, 86, departed this life on Friday, December 27, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Joyce is survived by her son, Earl Jones; daughters, Avys Poe (Sherrod), Earlene Crockett, and Resa Jones; sisters, Marie Edwards and Clara Bowers, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Saturday, January 4, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church (2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd) with Rev. Marc James officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas.
