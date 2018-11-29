It is with great sadness that the family of Oscar Manjarez, Sr. announces his passing on Monday, November 26, 2018 at the age of 74.
Funeral services are 4:30 p.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m.
Oscar will be remembered by his children Oscar (Jaime) and Edward (Dora). He will also be remembered by his grandchildren Christopher, Manasseh, and Benjamin. Oscar is also leaving behind three sisters, Anita, Aurora, and Belen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.