LEAGUE CITY — Noel Turner died peacefully in her home in League City, Texas, on November 12, 2021, at the age 84, after a short illness.
She was born Noel Louise Johnson to her parents Capt. James Polk Johnson and Erma Vivien Hunt Johnson, on Christmas Day 1936 in Los Angeles, California. Over the next 25 years, she lived in many locations in the United States and overseas, moving frequently as dictated by the military assignments of her father and step-father, just before, during and after the Second World War. She graduated from Heidelberg American High School in Heidelberg, Germany, in June of 1954. She married Capt. James G. Turner on August 20, 1963 in the Capel of Madigan General Hospital at Ft. Lewis, Washington. She raised her family and worked in numerous secretarial and volunteer positions as she accompanied her husband in his military assignments, culminating in her last position as Administrative Assistant to the Dept. of Finance and Economics at the University of Houston — Clear Lake in Houston, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; two daughters, Marisa Ybarra of League City with her husband Andrew Ybarra, and Diana Munko of Snohomish, Washington with her husband Daniel Munko; seven grandchildren, Amanda Ybarra, Zachary Munko, Emily Borri with her husband Carlos Borri, Jacob Munko, Alanna Munko,, Justin Ybarra, and Matthew Ybarra; and two great grandchildren, Isabella Borri and Luna Noel Borri.
Memorial Services will be held privately with family members and her remains will be interred at the Holyrood Cemetery in Shorline, Washington.
