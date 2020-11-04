GALVESTON — Jerry Dickinson Gwinn, II age 63 of Galveston died Saturday October 31, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 4:00pm Friday November 6, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home with visitation from 2:00pm until 5:00pm.
Jerry was born March 27, 1957 in Buckhannon, West Virginia to Jerry Dickinson Gwinn, I and Dorothy Smith. He was a Computer Programmer at UTMB with over 30 years of service. He was Roman Catholic by faith. Jerry loved to walk on the beach of his beloved Galveston Island. He enjoyed spending his lunch time eating on Cherry Hill and watching the ships pass by. The great joys of his life were his grandchildren. Jerry being a wonderful pianist and caring grandfather spent many hours teaching his grandchildren to play the piano. This is something that he truly enjoyed doing. He will be forever in our hearts and always revered until we meet again.
Preceded in death by his father Jerry Gwinn, I, a sister Diana Gwinn and his son Elijah Weldon; survivors include his wife Robin D. Gwinn of Galveston; mother Dorothy Milburn of Columbus, Ohio; daughter Jessie Barrera and husband Mike Rodriguez; son Jeremy Gwinn all of Galveston; sisters Karen Sheline and husband Rob, Michelle Gwinn and husband Dana all of Columbus, Ohio and Lisa Daugherty and Paula of California; brothers Pat Daugherty and wife Jennifer and Kevin Daugherty; grandchildren Mia Barrera, Sophia Rodriguez and Kylo Rodriguez all of Galveston; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and co-workers..
