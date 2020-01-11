Dr. Barbara Williams, aged 86, December 28, 2019. Clinical Dir of Adolescent Psychiatric Inpatient Unit at UTMB, 1975-81. Received PhD in Epidemiology, Community Mental Health, from UTMB, 1981. Professor Emeritus, UT Austin; retired 2002. President of the PTA. Member, Grace Episcopal Church.
Memorial Service: January 17, 2020, 1:00 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Austin.
