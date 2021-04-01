FRIENDSWOOD — Lawrence S. Arolfo, 66 passed away on March 23rd, 2021 at his daughter's home in Friendswood, TX. He was born on April, 10, 1954 in Galveston, TX to Johnnie Lewis Arolfo Sr and Daisy B. Arolfo. Lawrence is survived by: his daughter, Lauren A. Perry and her husband, Matthew M.Perry; son, Chris Arolfo, brother, Johnnie Lewis Arolfo Jr; grandchild, Charlotte R. Perry and numerous family members and friends. He and his high school sweetheart and wife of 39 years, Linda Davis, were proud graduates of Clear Creek High, class of '73. He had a passion for construction, life, and people. He loved his family and friends dearly, and spent his time being Papa, Pops, Dad, and brother to the fullest. His favorite pastime was hunting, bragging on his kids, and sharing the stories of the trips and his many life "adventures" with anyone who would lend an ear. He was a modern day "Job", who survived many trials and tribulations over the years and through it all came out smiling and with an amazing sense of humor and faith in God intact. His life story could easily be mistaken for a snippet from "Ripley's Believe It or Not". He was strong, caring, loving and tenacious. Even to the very end he was a fighter and strived to hold on as long as he could.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Second Baptist South Campus, 12008 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.