Raymond Darrell Etienne, Jr. of Hitchcock, TX passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018. He was raised in Hitchcock, TX and is a 1991 graduate of Hitchcock High School. He worked in the Hotel Industry.
Raymond is survived by his son, Raymond Darrell Etienne, III; his parents, Avys Poe and Sherrod Poe, Sr. and Raymond Etienne, Sr. and Alecia Etienne; siblings, Ashley D. Stephens (Nigel), Sherita Poe, Neha Beckett, Brittney Etienne, Nicole Etienne, LaQuita Branch, Taqualla Randale, Danny A. Allen, Sherrod Poe, Jr. ( Niki), and Christopher Richardson; grandmother Joyce L. Jones; and many other relatives and friends.
A Public Viewing will begin at 9:00 A.M. followed by A Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 15, 2018. Both services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX. The family will receive guest at 4319 Newman Rd La Marque, TX 77568.
Memorial may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591.
