GALVESTON —
Mary Theresa Reza, age 74, passed away peacefully at Kindred Hospital on Monday afternoon, November 23, 2020, surrounded by her children and their families. She was born to Andrew (Andres) and Juanita Longoria in Galveston, Texas on April 12, 1946, where she was a lifelong resident. Growing up, everyone knew her by her middle name, Theresa. Theresa loved the island, Born On Island (BOI), and enjoyed being on the seawall, where she loved to “people-watch,” going to the beach, and hanging out with great friends at Mike’s Place and Gloria’s Lounge. She also loved to talk and help those that came through her line where she worked for Morrison’s Healthcare and Nutrition Services, University Texas Medical Branch, retiring in 2017.
Theresa is proceeded in death by her parents, Andres and Juanita Longoria; her three brothers, Daniel, Andrew (Andres), Jr., and Ines Longoria; and her sister, Conception Orona.
She is survived by her three children; Juanita Krueger and husband John of San Antonio, TX; Troy Reza, Sr. and wife Patricia of Galveston, TX; Terry Chapa and husband Robert of La Marque, TX; her grandchildren Ian Chapa, Alejandro Torralba, Troy Reza, Jr., Michael Scales, Jr., Isabella Chapa, and Adriana Krueger; devoted nieces and nephew Rebecca Espinosa and her husband Andrew of Galveston, TX and Brenda Harding of Jefferson, Maryland; devoted ex-sister-in-law, Maria (Sally) Lopez and her husband Raymond of League City, TX; faithful friends Rocco Pena and his wife Belinda of Galveston, TX; Stan Conley of Galveston, TX; Beau Bunch and his wife Meagan of Galveston, TX; Jessie Benitez and his wife Bonnie of Galveston, TX; and her two best friends of over 60 years, Lilly Perez of Baytown, TX, and Mary Lou Lopez of Galveston, TX.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, in the Chapel at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home at 10am, Rosary at 10:30am, and a funeral service beginning at 11am with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston, TX. Unfortunately, due to the current (COVID) situation, a reception will not be held. As well, the family requests that masks be worn at all times.
Pallbearers will be John Krueger, Michael Scales, Jr., Ian Chapa, Andrew (Andy) Longoria, Gilbert Longoria, and Paul Lopez.
The Family would like to express their appreciation for the love and care Theresa received during her stay in the Intensive Care Units at both Mainland Medical Center and Kindred Hospital and their phenomenal staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.