Stevens
Funeral services for Angelina Stevens will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Morris
Memorial service for William Morris will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Donaldson
Funeral services for Dwayne Donaldson will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock.
Palermo
A Mass of Christian burial for Camello Palermo will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N. in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
