KEMAH, TX — Robert William Cooper of Kemah, TX, age 61, died peacefully at home with his brother and sister by his side on October 11, 2022 after a brief and valiant battle with cancer. His siblings are comforted by the thought that he is no longer in pain and is reunited with his parents.
Robert was born on December 25, 1960 in Norman, OK, the son of William Allen Cooper, Jr and Auguste Ingrid Cooper (Schneider). Robert, who went by the nickname Bob, shared his Christmas birthday with his mother. This was just one of the things that made Bob so special. Bob grew up in Edmond, OK until 1971 when his family moved to West Lafayette, IN. He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1979 and attended Purdue University for two years receiving an AS in Computer Information Systems in 1981. He worked for several years in Camden, SC and returned to Purdue to finish his BS in 1987. After graduation he moved to Houston to live and work until 2002 when he moved to Kemah.
Bob had a long and successful career in the IT industry working as a consultant and project manager implementing software systems for large corporations around the country and the globe. Since 2008 he specialized in SAP software installations. He was often on the road for long periods of time with complex installations and always made sure to look up friends and acquaintances wherever his work took him -he had a real gift for keeping in touch with people over many years.
Bob was a man of myriad hobbies and interests, he had great intellectual curiosity and loved to get "hands on" with whatever piqued his attention. His biggest love was sailing and that was the reason he moved to the Lazy Bend Community in Kemah. He was in his glory when he was out on his boat. He was also a certified scuba diver and enjoyed traveling with his friends on dive trips. He had a green thumb and spent hours in his garden and his knack for carpentry and home improvements kept him tinkering around his home as well. He combined his love of the outdoors with his fascination with visual technology and developed a great eye for nature photography. What many of his friends will remember him for the most was his incredible knowledge of cutting-edge computer technology and his ability to create systems that were complex and interconnected. He viewed the connectivity of the "internet of things" as symbolic of how the world and its people are interconnected.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents William and Auguste Cooper. He is survived by his siblings and nieces and nephews. His sister Ingrid Cooper Justice (Christopher) Jacob (Talya), Samuel, and Emma Justice and brother James Allen Cooper (Belinda), Phillip and Henning Cooper, their mother Bettina Cooper and Annabelle Roemer. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle and several cousins.
A celebration of Bob's life will take place at 3:00 pm on Friday, November 4th at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main St, League City, TX 77573 followed by a reception at the Clear Lake Shores Club House 931 Cedar Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565. Donations can be made in his memory to The Melanoma Research Foundation or to the Creator Space in League City.
