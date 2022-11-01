Robert William Cooper

KEMAH, TX — Robert William Cooper of Kemah, TX, age 61, died peacefully at home with his brother and sister by his side on October 11, 2022 after a brief and valiant battle with cancer. His siblings are comforted by the thought that he is no longer in pain and is reunited with his parents.

Robert was born on December 25, 1960 in Norman, OK, the son of William Allen Cooper, Jr and Auguste Ingrid Cooper (Schneider). Robert, who went by the nickname Bob, shared his Christmas birthday with his mother. This was just one of the things that made Bob so special. Bob grew up in Edmond, OK until 1971 when his family moved to West Lafayette, IN. He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1979 and attended Purdue University for two years receiving an AS in Computer Information Systems in 1981. He worked for several years in Camden, SC and returned to Purdue to finish his BS in 1987. After graduation he moved to Houston to live and work until 2002 when he moved to Kemah.

