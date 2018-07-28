Carol Jean Patschke Bostick, 69, of Dickinson, passed away July 25, 2018 surrounded by her family. Carol was born June 10, 1949, to Frank and Helen Patschke in Galveston, Texas. Carol worked for the City of La Marque as a supervisor in the Water Department for many years. She enjoyed working in her yard and around the house, visiting game rooms, and her scratch offs almost as much as spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Frank Patschke; her beloved husband of 42 years Frank “Buzz” Bostick, Jr., son-in-law Duane Johnson; sisters-in-law Sandra Machann and Jackie Burdette; and brothers-in-law, Wesley Hays and Billy Testa.
Carol is survived by her mother Helen Patschke; daughters Michele Renee Castaneda and husband John “Bubba” and Melissa Kristine Silvertooth and husband Robbie; son Frank “Trey” Bostick III, and wife Amber; brothers John Patschke, and Frank Patschke, Jr. and wife Donna; sister Flora Hays; sisters-in-law Lucie Testa, and Barbara Stevenson; grandchildren Hayden, Cheyenne, Blaine, Logan, Loran, Trinity, Skylar, Taytum, and Colt; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and her loving dog Pixie.
A visitation in her honor will be held 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 30, 2018, with funeral services, 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 31, 2018, Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Rick Feigle, Dennis Macik, Jack Wilkins, Hayden Johnson, and Logan Silvertooth. Honorary pallbearer will be Mike Snow.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Heart to Heart Hospice, especially Patti Savage, and Leah Harter, and caregivers Teresa and David. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the American Cancer Society.
