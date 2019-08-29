Mickie Virginia Busler departed this life on August 22, 2019, at her home in Hitchcock Texas at the age of 76. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother that left behind her sons, Christopher, Phillip and Gregory. Her grandchildren are Reed, Alexander, Jacinta and Christopher Busler.
A memorial Mass is being scheduled at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and she will be buried at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Birmingham AL.
