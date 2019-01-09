Joe Dickerson passed away peacefully January 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd Thomas and Kittye Frances Dickerson, and siblings Kenneth, Bill, Bart, and Juanita Dickerson. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Andrea Dickerson, sister Wynona Dickerson- Casady; children Kittye Trevino (Mark) and Kelly Burns; four grandchildren Victoria Barta (Cody), Olivia Trevino and fiancé Andrew Schlemmer, Morgan Burns, and Callan Burns; and one great- grandchild Tristin Barta.
Joe spent his youth hunting, fishing, riding horses, and playing All District football. He graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1963 where he met the baton-twirling love of his life, Andy. He was a lifetime member of Pipe Fitters Local Union 211, his true passions lived in green pastures raising cattle and riding horses on his self-built Rafter 6 Ranch. In retirement, he enjoyed touching the lives of his family, friends, and neighbors through acts of kindness. Joe, Paw Paw, was our beloved story-teller and handyman. With our love eternal, Ronald Joe Dickerson hung up his lasso and rode his horse into Paradise.
Services will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, Texas on January 12, 2019. The visitation will held at 3 p.m. with a 4 p.m. service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the League City Animal Shelter.
