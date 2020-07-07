Larry L Wells age 77 passed away on June 26,2020 in Webster, Texas 77598. He was born in willow Springs, Missouri to Clyde Wells and Norma Lou Wells is survived by : his wife Annie Wells; daughters Katherine L Wells married to Cleon Haynes and Stephanie A Merida married to William A Merida Sr; grandchildren; Emmerson E McGowan and Addison I McGowan, William A Merida Jr and numerous family and friends.
When his nation called him, he answered by joining the Navy and then re-enlisted in the Air Force.
He earned a History degree from South West Missouri State. Larry Wells worked as a manager for Walgreens for 25 years. He had a passion for baseball cards and loved to play words with his mother and talk with his children and grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00PM at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E Medical Center Blvd 77598.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.