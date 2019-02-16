Joshua Shannon Todd, born April 9, 1977. JT as his inner most circles of friends and family would sometimes refer to him, peacefully left this world on February 4, 2019. Those who knew him well would say he had a creative heart and a competitive spirit. But those who really knew him best would say he was both those things and so much more. Unrivaled personality, limitless humor and the type of introspect that only the best of listeners possess. The void created by his departure will not soon be replaced. His passion, his cunningness was always in effort to bring out the very best in those around him. “You reached for the secret too soon, you cried for the moon.”
A celebration of life remembrance memorial will be held at Walter Hall Park’s “Barbecue Shed” from 12-3 PM on February 23rd. All family and friends are welcome.
