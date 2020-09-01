Byrd Warren Goodson, Jr. (1945-2020) passed away peacefully in his Beaumont home Sunday, August 23, 2020. Warren described himself as a father, soldier, lawyer and outdoorsman. Warren was born in Houston to Louise and Byrd Warren Goodson. He grew up in the Heights Neighborhood where he excelled at multiple sports including football, basketball and baseball. He was a proud graduate of Reagan High School.
Warren attended Texas A&M to play football before being injured his freshman year. He then attended and graduated from the University of Houston. After college Warren enlisted in the Army and served in the Vietnam War.
He was badly wounded in combat and spent a year recovering at Brooks Army Hospital in San Antonio. Due to his severe head injury, it was believed by many, that his dream of becoming a trial attorney would no longer be a possibility. However, Warren’s determination would not waiver. He attended and graduated from South Texas School of Law with a Doctor of Jurisprudence.
Warren was one of the lucky few who was able to have a long successful career doing exactly what he loved. Early in his career he practiced criminal defense law in Houston and Beaumont. Later, he became the Chief of Appeals for the Galveston County District Attorney’s office where he retired after 20 years of service. Warren was a strong advocate for a person’s right to good legal council regardless of their ability to pay. As a defense attorney, he worked tirelessly to provide his clients with the best possible legal representation regardless of their financial means. As a prosecutor, he gained a reputation for hard work and fairness.
Warren is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth; son-in-law, Sean; his sister, Saundra; Nephew Brian; Niece, Kimberly and life partner, JoAnn. In addition, he is survived by his granddaughters, Lillyanna and Claire; great nephew, Zerach and great niece, Phoebe for whom he is lovingly known as “Grunkle”.
A gathering of Mr. Goodson’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America Southeast Texas Chapter 292, P.O. Box 107, Beaumont, Texas 77704; Lone Star Legal Aid, P.O. Box 398, Houston, Texas 77001-0398; or an organization of personal choice.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
