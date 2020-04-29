Emma Jene Phillips was born on August 31, 1926 in Dallas, Texas and lived most of her life in Galveston. She often considered herself an “old Galvestonian” – a BOI – born off the island. She died peacefully at age 93 on April 27, 2020. She was one of 2 children, was a devoted and loving wife of 69 years, mother of 5, grandmother of 7, and great grandmother of 9. Emma graduated at the top of her high school class at Dominican High School and was a dedicated parishioner at St. Mary’s Cathedral and Sacred Heart Church. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital from 1953-1981 as the Patient Accounts Manager. She worked for Internal Medicine Associates for 15 years, when she retired. Emma was committed to community service through the Quota Club and was on the O’Connell High School Scholarship Fund Committee. A lifelong Cowboys fan, she enjoyed watching football. In later years she became a Patriots fan, rooting for “her boy Tom” in her #12 jersey and would get upset when he got sacked. She had a kind and compassionate heart especially for birds, frogs, dogs and cats. At one time she cared for as many as 10 stray cats and as a result was a frequent visitor to the veterinary clinic. Emma was a passionate gardener, loved to ride her bicycle, read many books and loved her coffee and Hershey’s Silver Bells.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard and parents; her sister, Sissy; and her sons, Jimmy and Butch Phillips. She is survived by her sons/spouses: Jerry and Nina Phillips of Austin, Texas, David and Jackie Phillips of Henderson, Nevada and Mike and Dianne Phillips of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; nephews, Chris Miller and Mike Miller of Galveston, Texas; grandchildren/spouses: Todd and Tiffany Phillips of Dickinson, Texas, Lauren Phillips and Marco Simoni of Rome, Italy, Brendan and Sabrina Phillips of Chicago, Illinois, Jessica Phillips of Mexico City, Shawn Phillips and Alicia Waldon of Boise, Idaho, Stephanie Phillips Gros and Daniel Gros of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Patrick Phillips and Karissa Anderson of Houston, Texas; great grandchildren: Megan Phillips of Dickinson, Texas, Nicolo Simoni and Arianna Simoni of Rome, Italy, Azaria Phillips, Blaise Phillips and Laeth Phillips of Chicago, Il, Evan Gross, Emma Gross and Ella Gross of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She will also be missed by Joe Sekin and family of Irving, Texas.
A private family service will be held at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas on Friday May 1, 2020. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas. Memorials can be made to O’Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston (https://www.oconnellprep.com/memorial-fund).
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Emma’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
