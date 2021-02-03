TEXAS CITY — Vickye Ledbetter, 67, of Texas City, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her residence in Texas City.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. There will be no funeral service.
Vickye was born January 31, 1954 in De Quincy, Louisiana.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Billie Mae Coffey; and her ex-husband Edward Wayne Ledbetter.
Survivors include her daughter, Angela Henne and husband Mark; son Jonathan Ledbetter and wife Christin; sisters Phyllis Finn, Donna Green; grandchildren Patricia Mae Salinas, Angel Faulkner, Kirstin Denny, Koby Ledbetter, Ian Ledbetter, Gavyn Morris, Devynity Morris, and Ethyn Morris.
Following the visitation, everyone is invited to a Celebration of Life Reception at 10834 Highway 6 Santa Fe, Texas 77510.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Alliance of Galveston County or the Shriners Burn Institute.
