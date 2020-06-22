Jessie Bernard Davis was born on July 5, 1963, in Mobile, AL to Thomas John and Lorenza Davis. He went to sing with the angels on June 15, 2020. He attended Mobile Public Schools prior to making Galveston, Texas his home and was a 1981 graduate of Ball High School.
His passion was singing and dancing and often referred to himself as JBD, Inc. He loved entertaining the family on every possible occasion. His life was a blessing as he was kind, admirable and adored by all. He was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Davis; and sister, Marie Meggo.
He leaves to treasure memories of him, his sisters, Rev. Helen Davis, Brenda Davis-Rhoads, Odessa Davis, Lacrese Davis, Anna Thomas (Earl), Bernice Crockett, Elke Williams (Boyza) and Patty Crockett ; brothers, Schallie , Myron Davis (Jackie), John Davis (Veronica), Ernest Davis (Rhoda) , Tommy Crockett, Keith Crockett and Greg Crockett and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
Jessie’s family will have a visitation in his honor on Wednesday, June 24th from 9-11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. The family will have a graveside service with COVID- 19 guidelines at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX
Send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com
