LEAGUE CITY — Viva June Russo 81 of League City, Texas passed away on May 16, 2021 after a long battle with COPD and Emphysema. She was born on April 25, 1940 in Coushatta, Louisiana to Junial Duncan Douglas and Viva Henrietta Bogan Douglas. She was a 1958 graduate of Galveston Ball High School. She is survived by her husband of over 55 years John Angelo Russo, Sr. who she married on June 26, 1965.
Viva and John met dancing at the Galvez Hotel and began dating and married. They could often be found dancing the night away at popular Galveston dancing venues such as the Silver Spot and The Cave. Viva was an avid bowler and participated in many bowling leagues. Her professional life was centered around serving others while working as Manager of Catering at Jack Tar Hotel, Administrative assistant for the Moody Foundation, and as Senior Administrative assistant for LTV Energy.
Viva was a loving and dedicated Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She spent many years serving on boards and committees in support of John and Robyn’s sports and activities. After becoming a Grandmother, much of her time was spent babysitting and caring for her grandchildren and attending their sporting and cheerleading events.
After raising her kids, you could find Viva golfing at Lakeview Country Club and she was very proud of her only “Hole in One” as part of the Grasshoppers organization. She enjoyed Mexican food and margaritas with her girlfriends (Mary Jane Walker, Mary Naquin, Susan Mazzantini, and Pat Ripoll). She also enjoyed casino trips and would often be found playing her favorite slot machines.
In addition to her husband John, Viva is survived by her sister Ruby Neely of Scroggins, TX and her brother Junior Douglas and his wife Caroline of Yantis, TX; her son John Russo, Jr and his wife Leslie, of League City TX; her daughter Robyn Fitzpatrick and her husband David, of League City, TX; and 5 grandchildren Taylor Russo, Collin Fitzpatrick, Faith Fitzpatrick, Dalton Russo, and Dylan Russo.
She was proceeded in death by her Father and Mother, her brother Charles Douglas of Santa Fe TX, her sisters Edith “Dede” Thomas of Martin, LA, and Sue Ann Anderson of Galveston, TX.
The Russo family will be present for visitation Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, with a Rosary at 6:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 Road West, Dickinson, Texas. A funeral will be celebrated Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 Road West, Dickinson Texas. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her brother Junior Douglas, son John Russo Jr., son-in-law David Fitzpatrick, and grandsons Collin Fitzpatrick, Dalton Russo, and Dylan Russo.
