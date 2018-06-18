Dovelene Sophia Metcalf, 64, of Dickinson, TX, died on Friday, June 8, 2018 in her daughter’s Lake Charles residence.
Ms. Metcalf was born January 25, 1954 in Galveston, TX and lived most of her life in Dickinson, TX, where she graduated from Dickinson High School. She worked for a number of years for Time Warner / Comcast Cable Company training customer service agents. She was a past member of Shriner of the True Cross Church in Dickinson, TX. Dovelene was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping, and spending time outdoors and at the beach.
Ms. Metcalf is survived by her daughters, Heather Rios of League City, TX, Courtney Rios of Dickinson, TX, and Whitney Rios of Lake Charles; father of her children, Ben Rios of Dickinson, TX; grandchildren, Aleisa Patina of Dickinson, TX and Raigen Burros of League City, TX; one great-grandchild on-the-way; and her fur baby, Phoebe; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John James and Mary Frances Metcalf; brother, John Metcalf; and sister, Carolyn Metcalf.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 21 at 12:00 p.m. at the VFW, 11230 Hwy 6, Santa Fe TX 77510.
