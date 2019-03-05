Lottie Marie Spiller
HITCHCOCK—Lottie Marie Spiller, 87, the Spiller family matriarch departed this life on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Marilyn M. Wilson
TEXAS CITY—Marilyn M. Wilson, 85, of Texas City, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Martha Virginia Fitz
GALVESTON—Martha Virginia Fitz, 92, of Galveston, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at The Meridian. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Pedro Espinoza Alvear
TEXAS CITY—Pedro Espinoza Alvear passed away on March 1, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Dorothy Ellen Evans
SAN LEON—Dorothy Ellen Evans, 45 of San Leon, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.
Janel Denise Green
LA MARQUE—Janel Denise Green, 48, of La Marque, Texas passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.