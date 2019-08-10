Steetle
Funeral services for David Steetle will be held today at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont St., Galveston. Visitation at 10:30 a.m., followed by services at 12:30 p.m.
Wistinghausen
Services for Rudy Wistinghausen will be held today at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Visitation 2–4 p.m., followed by funeral service at 4 p.m.
Levine
A memorial service for Harold Levine will be held today at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Tikvah, 12411 Park Shadows Trail, Houston under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.