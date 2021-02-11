TEXAS CITY — Mrs. Venolia Cobbs-Hackley peacefully received her heavenly homecoming on February 5, 2021 at UTMB Victory Lakes.
Mrs. Venolia Cobbs-Hackley was born to Mel Dee Cobbs, Sr. and Celestine Cobbs on December 12, 1948 in Galveston, Texas. Mrs. Hackley graduated from Lincoln High School in 1967. Mrs. Hackley also graduated from Texas Southern Business School in 1969. Mrs. Hackley was the first African American hired to work in the business office at Mainland Center Hospital. Mrs. Hackley retired from after 41 years with the hospital.
Mrs. Hackley loved holidays, spending time with family and friends, shopping, spa days, traveling, casinos, spending lots of time with grandson (the Light of Her Life), and enjoying every minute of life.
Mrs. Hackley was preceded in death by her parents Mel Dee Cobbs, Sr. and Celestine Cobbs, grandmother, Rosa Lee-Stovall-Goff and brother Dexter K. Cobbs. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Voncil L. Cobbs, grandson Duvall E. Willis II, brothers: Mel Dee Cobbs, Jr (Debbie) Zebedee Cobbs (Betty) and Thad Cobbs, Sr., David L Payne Sr. (Anna Rose) sisters: Celestine Tina Cobbs, Rosina Cobbs, and Rhonda M. Liening.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the UTMB - Victory Lakes ICU and their entire staff for special care of our loved one.
Due to Covid-19 a private homegoing will be conducted by Mainland Funeral Home. A book signing will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 9:00am - 10:30am at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church.
