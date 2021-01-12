BALLWIN, MO — Linda (nee Watford Johnson), was born to Emory and Ada Mae (nee Oliver) Watford on February 5, 1945 and entered into rest on January 9, 2021 at the age of 75 years 4 months and 4 days. Dear wife of the late Anton E. Johnson III. Loving mother to Sayer (Sharon) Johnson and Amy E. Johnson. Fabulous Grandmother to Devin, River, Oliver and Cannon Johnson. Dear sister to the late Earl and Marshall Watford. Loving aunt, cousin and godmother. She was also a ‘surrogate’ mother to many friends.
Linda was a SUN-loving family person who adored her children, grandchildren and beloved pets. . She loved travel, gambling and concerts. Everyone whose life she touched was better for having known her. She loved having been born on the Island, and was a proud Galvestonian! She was a graduate of Ball High school class of 1963. She carried her saltwater soul throughout her adventure-filled life. She was one of the kindest people you’d ever meet and will be dearly missed.
Services: Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and an informal beach side memorial service will be held in the summer. Memorials may be made in her honor to Foster and Adopted Coalition, any “No Kill’ Animal Shelter or the charity of your choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin, MO. Friends may sign the family’s on-line guest book at Schrader.com.
