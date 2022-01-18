AUSTIN, TX — Billy Bruce Oldham Jr. went to his Heavenly Father on January 12, 2022 at his residence in Austin, Texas at the age of 63.
Billy displayed a fascination with electronics at a young age. He loved to take old, small appliances apart to see what made them work. He once plugged a battery operated pinball game into a 110 volt circuit and was amazed at how the lights on the game got so bright and blinked so fast for about 5 seconds before the electrical power to the house failed. This was a preview of things to come.
Billy, with the sponsorship of Mr. Earl (Red) Hooper, was accepted into the electrical workers union’s apprentice program. He completed the program and became a journeyman electrician working for Crescent Electric. Billy later went to work for Texas City Refinery (TCR), in the Instrument and Electrical department. TCR became the Hill Refinery and is currently the Valero Texas City Refinery. Billy loved his work and providing for his family, advancing from instrument technician to analyzer technician and retired from Valero as a lead analyzer technician. Other titles included Dad, handyman, coach, and loyal friend.
Billy loved 70’s rock, action movies, the Dallas Cowboys, to ride his motorcycle, and to be on the water in his boat on the hunt for redfish. He dreamed of being in Montana in a log cabin surrounded by mountains and bald eagles.
Billy was so proud of his two daughters and son and loved them so very much. He lived most of his life in Santa Fe and moved to Austin to be near his children, grandchildren, and in the Texas hill country.
Billy is survived by his mother, Elaine Coleman, his father, Charles A. Coleman, his daughters Amy Papermaster (Aaron) and Katie Oldham, son Daniel Oldham (Caitlin), granddaughters, Olive and Charlie Papermaster and grandson Jack Papermaster, sisters Janet Hazlett (Gary) and Bev Phillips (Hayden) and brothers Greg Coleman (Donna) and Brad Coleman (Kendra). He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his faithful, loving little dog, Lucky.
Goodbyes are not forever; goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you until we meet again.
There will be a memorial service for Billy at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Texas, on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:00A.M., with services at 11:00A.M.
