GALVESTON, TX — Betty Ann Ridens, 93, of Galveston, passed away November 14, 2022. Betty was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and St. Mary's School of Nursing, where she obtained her nursing degree. She was a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital, where she was night supervisor on the 4th floor. She was most proud of being the nurse for Dr. E. S. McLarty, Jr. for over 35 years.
Betty was a caring, loving mom, grandma, great grandma, and mother-in-law. She was a lover of the Dallas Cowboys.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, D. A. Ridens; sister, Lillian Parks; mother, Catherine Landry; sons, Jimmy Ridens, Keith Ridens, and Kevin Ridens; and daughter, Ann Ridens. She is survived by her daughter, Kay Long; grandchildren: Matthew Ridens, Chelsea Ridens, Kaitlyn Ridens-Sifuentes and husband, Felix; Brittany Stough and husband, Josh, Joshua Long, Morgan Long and fiancé, Tim Trouche, and Taylor Garza; great grandchildren MacKenzie Valdez, Brayden Trouche, Artemis Stough, Lylah Trouche, Ethan Sifuentes, and Iliana Stough; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Betty's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Monday, November 21, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 22, at Sacred Heart Church, with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be Allen Greene, Chuck Anderson, Josh Long, Matthew Ridens, Felix Sifuentes, and Sammy Parks. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Bozworth, Mike Cantieri, and Wally Overly.
