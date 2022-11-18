Betty Ann Ridens

GALVESTON, TX — Betty Ann Ridens, 93, of Galveston, passed away November 14, 2022. Betty was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and St. Mary's School of Nursing, where she obtained her nursing degree. She was a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital, where she was night supervisor on the 4th floor. She was most proud of being the nurse for Dr. E. S. McLarty, Jr. for over 35 years.

Betty was a caring, loving mom, grandma, great grandma, and mother-in-law. She was a lover of the Dallas Cowboys.

