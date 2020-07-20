GALVESTON—
Margaret Glean Bryant, 74, born April 24, 1946 in Albemarle Co., VA passed away peacefully at home with loved ones July 16, 2020. She was a great mom and Nana loved by all who knew her. She was always very proud of her 10 years working as a nurse aide at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, TX. Margaret had an infectious smile that would light up any room. She was an animal lover who loved to read, do puzzles, play cards and bingo but most of all spend time with family. She was very down to earth, made friends everywhere she went, loved people and cherished life’s precious moments.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Reevie and Henry Bryant of Waynesboro, VA. She is survived by her only daughter Sandra Perez; her grandchildren, Monique Beard (Kenneth), Antonio “L.T.” Perez, Robin Perez (Christopher); great grandchildren, Kassidy Reevie-Lee Tinoco, Genevieve Perez, Christopher “C.J.” Ruiz, Jr.; sister Gladys Coeyman (Roger) of Lyndhurst, VA; nephew Curtis Coeyman; great niece Parker “P.J” Jade; Aunts, Mildred Schlosser (Al) of Asheville, NC, Gracie Bond and Georgia Tolbert of Arrington, VA.
A memorial service will be held at 5pm Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 23rd Galveston, TX 77550. Family will receive visitors at 4pm.
