Richard W Brimer, Jr. of League City, Texas passed away at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake on Tuesday September 25, 2019 at 6:25 a.m. He was born October 21, 1947 in Kansa City, Kansas to Richard W Brimer and Louisa (Wintchell) Brimer.
He married Harriett (Kirgan) and later divorced. He than married Bonnie (Vezzoli). Richard was a veteran of the US Air Force (1969 – 1975); spending a year in Viet Nom. He then studied at the University of Missouri and earned a PHD in Psychology. He was employed as a professor at University of Toledo but most of his teaching years were at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. After retiring he moved to Naples, Florida and taught with the Collier County School District as a special education teacher.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Brimer of League City, Texas; children, Matthew (Janelle) Brimer of Florissant, MO; Angela Brimer of Granite City, IL; Shana Snopko of Gillespie, IL; Scott (Cherish) Snopko of La Porte, TX; grandchildren, Amber Saunders, Alec Brimer, Justin Case, Madeline Brimer, Riley Brimer, Jordan Lucier, Karyn Lucier and Nickoli Snopko. Siblings, Jerry Brimer, Carlene Brimer, Janelle Longacre, Alan (Elizabeth (Missy) Longacre, Julitta (Jo)(James) Phillips, Dewayne (Robbie) Longacre.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, including a stepfather and Harriett Brimer.
Richard enjoyed going to Disney, watching sports, especially NCAA football with MIZZOU, traveling, gardening, being with family and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be October 3, 2019 at Veterans Funeral Services and burial at Houston National Services. The Private Visitation begins at 10:45 a.m., followed by a Public Visitation lasting until 1:15 p.m. A chapel service will last till 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested to: The Cancer Research Institute 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006
