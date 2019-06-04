The Johnson Family extends an invitation for you to join them as they celebrate “A Life Well Lived” of a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, Rosa L. Johnson on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, 3920 West Cardinal Dr., Beaumont, TX 77705 with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 12:00 p.m., Pastor David Hudson, officiating and her son, Rev. E. R. Johnson, eulogist. She will be laid to rest in Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont, TX
She leaves a legacy of love that extends to all whom she met on this life journey.
Transportation has been made available, please call (409) 762-5642
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
