Monica Lynn Harris

GALVESTON — Monica Lynn Nemarich Harris age 57 of Galveston died Thursday, August 12, 2021 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services are 6:30pm Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, Rev. James Grizzle officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
Monica was born May 24, 1964 in Galveston to Anthony John Nemarich and Veronica Charmaine Donell Nemarich. She was a 1982 graduate of Ball High School. A Christian Patriot, Monica loved all things outdoors including gardening. She enjoyed going to the River and camping. She was an avid animal lover. As a BOI she loved going to the beach, listening to music and dancing. She will forever be remembered with great love in our hearts and minds. Until we meet again.
Preceded in death by her parents and a sister Mary Wollard Pregler, survivors include sons Patrick Alan Harris, Jr. of Galveston, Anthony Harris of Katy and Adam Harris and wife Danielle of Hitchcock; step daughter Brandy Ruedin and husband Wesley of Santa Fe; sister Marsha Hyatt and husband Kim of Galveston; grandchildren Kaven Harris, Stevenn Robinson and Krista Ruedin; former husband and close friend Patrick Alan Harris, Sr. of Galveston; numerous other relatives and many friends.
