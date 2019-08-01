Sharon Kay Stewart Swain, 70, of El Paso, Arkansas passed from this life on July 30, 2019. She was born July 24, 1949 in Palestine, Texas to the late Homer Charles and Jane Hogan Stewart. She enjoyed the outdoors, music, dancing and spending time with family and friends. Sharon graduated from Texas City High School in 1967. She retired from White Bag Company after thirty-nine years. Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who were privileged to know her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her father, James Stewart and sister, Glinda Collins.
Survivors include her husband of thirty-one years, Jackie Dale Swain; daughter, Tanya (Billy) Bailey of Allen, Texas; siblings, Jimmy (Marcy) Stewart of San Marcos, California, John (Carol) Stewart of Austin, Texas and Jerry Stewart of Santa Fe, Texas. Other survivors include grandchildren, Allyson Bailey and Blake Bailey; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Brother Ben Leonard officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements by Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home, (501) 982-2136. Online guestbook: www.mooresjacksonvillefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.