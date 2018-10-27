Joseph Frank Slovak, 75, of Santa Fe, TX, died Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at his home, fortified by the Sacraments of the Church. He was born on December 8, 1942 in Clay Center, Ohio. Joseph graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1964 and earned a Masters degree from Iowa State University. He served in the Army for two years in Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he was a first lieutenant in the Gunnery Department. After working thirty-five years for Shell as a staff research chemist he retired. He shared his life and Faith with his wife, Irene, for fifty-two years until her death two years ago. Never hesitating to volunteer his time and skills at church or to anyone in need, never putting himself forward, Joseph impressed everyone he met by his gentleness, discretion, goodness, and nobility—virtues reminiscent of his patron saint.
Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; mother, Rose; and wife, Irene.
He is survived by his daughters Julie and Sarah (Sr. Marie Sabina); brother, James; and sister, Elaine.
Joseph’s family will receive visitors from 6:00-7:00 PM, Monday, October 29th at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. A Rosary will be said at 7:00 PM. A Requiem Mass will be said on Tuesday, October 30th at 10:00 AM at Stella Maris Catholic Chapel, 1131 Delaney Rd., La Marque, Texas 77568 with burial following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A reception at Stella Maris Catholic Chapel will follow after the burial.
