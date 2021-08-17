GALVESTON — Joe Gonzales, Jr. age 76 of Galveston died Saturday July 31, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Sugarland. Funeral services are 11:00am Saturday August 21, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00am.
Mr. Gonzales was born September 23, 1944 in Galveston to Joe Gonzales, Sr. and Maria Zapata Gonzales. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, and an Electrician by trade. He was a member of Holy Family Parish. Joe will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, brother and genuine friend to all who knew him. He now rest with the Angels.
Joe is preceded in death by his father Joe Gonzales, Sr. mother Maria Gonzales Perez and step father Eduardo Roman Perez; sister Josephine Wilson; brothers Pete Gonzales and Jesse Gonzales and wife Susie. Survivors include his loving wife Charlotte Gonzales; daughter Diana Lynn Gonzales; brother Silberio Gonzales and wife Esperanza “Hope”; sisters Dolores Hernandez Dorothy Cruz and Janie Craig and husband Jason; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.