LEAGUE CITY — Susan (Dougherty) Blalock entered into rest December 13, 2020. Susan was born in Oakland, CA on August 20, 1952, to Patrick Dougherty and Gerry (Clemens) Dougherty. She was raised in Pleasant Hill, CA and attended San Luis Obispo State University before transferring to Sam Houston State University in Texas. She studied education and was a life long educator, devoting her career to the Pasadena Independent School District. She met the Love of her life, her late husband, Allen Blalock, and they were married over 40 years. They lived in League City, were active in their community and loved to travel, often joined by good friends and family.
She is survived by her sisters Kathleen Woodard (Ron), Elizabeth Bonds, and Mary Anne Nielsen. She leaves behind her nieces and nephews: Michael Woodard, Christopher Woodard, Tara Bonds, Emily Berry, Jennifer Cabrera, Matthew Nielsen, and Adam Nielsen. She leaves behind many close friends and colleagues.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Mary of Expectation, 1612 E. Walker St., League City, Texas. Following the service, Interment will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home and Cemetery 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas
