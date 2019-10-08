Rick Schaeper
TIKI ISLAND—Mr. Rick Schaeper, 64, passed from this life Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Tiki Island. Services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home.
Patricia Ann Vondra
CRYSTAL BEACH—Patricia Ann Vondra, age 75, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her residence in Crystal Beach. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
