Arthur Terry Boo Boo Darling, Jr.

SANTA FE — Arthur "Boo Boo" Terry Darling, Jr., 63, resident of Santa Fe, Texas passed from this life January 15, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born October 2, 1959 in Galveston, Texas to proud and loving parents Arthur Terry Darling, Sr. and Rose Marie Morse Darling. Arthur graduated for LaMarque High School in 1978 went on to join the Houston & Vicinity Carpenters and Millwrights apprentice School in December of 1978 and graduated in May. He worked as a carpenter general foreman and Union Stuart at Union Carbide.

In 1998 - 2005 Arthur was hired on as the state director of organizing for the state of Texas.

