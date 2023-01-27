HOUSTON, TX — Arthur Judson McCann IV passed away on January 26 after a two-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He lived his life to the fullest and was much loved by friends and family. Born in Texas City, Texas, to Arthur “Jud” McCann and Dianna Howell McCann, Judson graduated from Texas City High School in 1985. He married Lisa Kemp McCann in February 1992, and together they raised two children, Jaron McCann and Ashlyn McCann Taylor, who surrounded him with love and support at the time of his passing.
Judson received a degree in Environmental Health and Safety and worked as a Sr. Safety Specialist in the aerospace and oil and gas industries and was most recently employed at Axiom Space. Judson will be dearly remembered for his love of family and for being an adoring “Ukki” to his grandson, Oliver. Judson enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with loved ones in Galveston, riding in his jeeps, kayak fishing in the bay, and biking. He was an avid supporter of Manchester United, and he recently made a dream come true by traveling to the U.K. with Lisa to watch a match at Old Trafford.
A devoted husband and father, Judson always made his family a priority. He was devoted to building a beautiful life with his wife of 30 years, and as his children grew, he was always cheering them on, supporting them at every sporting event and in every endeavor. He is remembered as a loyal friend and a devoted father, son, husband, and brother.
Judson is survived by his wife, Lisa Kemp McCann; children Jaron McCann (Amber) and Ashlyn McCann Taylor (Grayson); grandson Oliver Taylor; mother Dianna McCann; brother Garth McCann (Melissa); nieces and nephews Ryder McCann, Ellie Kemp, and Evan Kemp; and father-in-law Pat Kemp. He was preceded in death by his father, Jud McCann; grandparents Doris and Arthur McCann and Vera and Jack Morgan; and mother-in-law Sharon Kemp.
The family will receive visitors from 9:00 — 10:00 a.m., on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591 with a memorial service following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests blood donations be made in his honor at MD Anderson Cancer Center: www.mdandersonbloodbank.org.
Forever in our hearts, Judson remains loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.