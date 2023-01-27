Arthur Judson McCann, IV

HOUSTON, TX — Arthur Judson McCann IV passed away on January 26 after a two-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He lived his life to the fullest and was much loved by friends and family. Born in Texas City, Texas, to Arthur “Jud” McCann and Dianna Howell McCann, Judson graduated from Texas City High School in 1985. He married Lisa Kemp McCann in February 1992, and together they raised two children, Jaron McCann and Ashlyn McCann Taylor, who surrounded him with love and support at the time of his passing.

Judson received a degree in Environmental Health and Safety and worked as a Sr. Safety Specialist in the aerospace and oil and gas industries and was most recently employed at Axiom Space. Judson will be dearly remembered for his love of family and for being an adoring “Ukki” to his grandson, Oliver. Judson enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with loved ones in Galveston, riding in his jeeps, kayak fishing in the bay, and biking. He was an avid supporter of Manchester United, and he recently made a dream come true by traveling to the U.K. with Lisa to watch a match at Old Trafford.

