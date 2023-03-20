LEAGUE CITY, TX — Arnold Thomas "Tommy" Frankovich of League City, Texas, passed away at the age of 75 on March 16, 2023. Tommy was born on Galveston Island on May 20, 1947, to Herbert and Dorothy Frankovich. He was married to Sherry Frankovich for 54 years.
Tommy attended Ball High School, graduated from Houston Baptist University and went on to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. While working at Glorieta Baptist Encampment, he met Sherry Leann Lewis of Houston. They were married on August 24, 1968. Tommy felt the call of God to full-time ministry while still a teenager. Over the years, he pastored six different churches. In 1980, Tommy moved the family to League City to become a teacher at Bay Area Christian School. He became a vital part of the education of hundreds of students over the next thirty-one years before retiring.
Tommy was always involved in local politics. He served as a precinct chairman, a delegate to various county, state and national conventions, and parliamentarian at the county level. In 1995, Tommy was elected Mayor of League City, where he served for seven years. Afterward, he continued to serve the city in a volunteer capacity, most notably as a member of the library board for twenty years.
We, his family, are sad to be separated from him for this time, but we rejoice in knowing his current whereabouts. He is in the presence of the Lord Jesus as a good and faithful servant.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Dorothy. He is survived by his wife (Sherry); son (Tim) and wife (Denise) of League City, TX; daughter (Cindy) of Groves, TX; daughter (Lori) and husband (Sean Kennedy) of Howell, MI; son (Wesley) of League City, TX; and brother (Herbert) of Texas City, TX. He has fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adria Women's Health in Texas City or the First Baptist Church of Webster building fund.
