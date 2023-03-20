Arnold Thomas Tommy Frankovich

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Arnold Thomas "Tommy" Frankovich of League City, Texas, passed away at the age of 75 on March 16, 2023. Tommy was born on Galveston Island on May 20, 1947, to Herbert and Dorothy Frankovich. He was married to Sherry Frankovich for 54 years.

Tommy attended Ball High School, graduated from Houston Baptist University and went on to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. While working at Glorieta Baptist Encampment, he met Sherry Leann Lewis of Houston. They were married on August 24, 1968. Tommy felt the call of God to full-time ministry while still a teenager. Over the years, he pastored six different churches. In 1980, Tommy moved the family to League City to become a teacher at Bay Area Christian School. He became a vital part of the education of hundreds of students over the next thirty-one years before retiring.

