Anthony M. Wright

FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Anthony Michael Wright, 34, was born on October 31, 1988, to Heather Wright in Pasadena, Texas. He passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, in League City, Texas.
He grew up in League City, Texas with his mom, dad, and 2 sisters. He was the oldest of three children. He enjoyed joking around with his sisters by playing practical jokes, performing magic tricks, and persuading his sisters to do things he himself would not attempt.
He was an avid wrestling fan who enjoyed pretending he was a wrestler competing with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Triple H. He would use deep dish aluminum pans to simulate their signature moves. His mom can remember being a willing target in the wrestling ring.
He enjoyed cooking and acquired this skill from his brilliant Nana. He also enjoyed biking with his grandpa. He and his grandpa also buried a time capsule in an undisclosed location. Anthony was a talented artist, and he participated in the art car parade, and was part of the creative design team.
His father would take him to the nearby elementary school to teach him the basics of baseball. His father fondly remembers Anthony’s first tee ball at bat when he smashed one out of the infield. They spent many hours talking about baseball and the children.
He was preceded in death by his Nana, Judy Wright, and his grandfather, Harley Wright. He is survived by his daughter, Francine Olivia Wright, his son, Oliver Hernandez, his girlfriend Crystal Hernandez, his mom, Heather Wright, his dad, Ricardo Robles Jr., his stepmother Suzie Robles, his sisters, Victoria Robles, Cassy Hagler, brother in-law, Todd Hagler, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at New Hope Church — Pearland Campus, 3350 Manvel Rd, Pearland Texas 77584, on Monday September 11, 2023, at 11 AM with Pastor Mike Cervantes officiating. Following the service there will be a burial at South Park Cemetery, 1310 N. Main St, Pearland, Texas, 77581, (281) 509-9228. A reception will follow the burial at New Hope Church.
