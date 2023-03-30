TEXAS CITY, TX — Anthony Kennison, Jr. was born on June 17, 1959, in Galveston, Texas to the late Anthony Kennison, Sr. and Ida (Felix) Kennison. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Anthony attended Holy Rosary Catholic School for his primary education then went on to George Ball High school graduating with the class of 1977. Anthony was employed at UTMB with Environmental Services as a part of his early work history. After UTMB he became a Long Shoreman in Galveston at ILA Local 851 that later merged to the ILA Local 20. He was employed here until his health began to fail. Anthony was a man of very few words but when he did put his 2 cents in you can BEST BELIEVE it made your dollar stretch. He loved his family, and he was a loyal friend. Anthony was humble class act man. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Mariann Kennison Ralls and Deborah Kennison; brother-in-law; 4 uncles and 5 aunts. Anthony Kennison Junior received his reward of eternal rest on Sunday March 26, 2023, at HCA Clear Lake Critical Care Unit with his devoted wife at his bedside. Anthony leaves cherished memories with his wife Dionne Gitrey; 1 son: Anthony Kennison III; sister: Linda Diane Kennison White; cousin/sister Marilyn Felix; devoted nephews: Doriean Kennison (Shanya) & Dashell Ralls; devoted niece Latory Kennison (Samuel); bonus children: Rickeedah Gitrey (Oscar) and David Burleson (Lashaundra); 8 grandchildren; 7 great nieces and nephews, 5 great-great nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. Viewing will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral service at 11:00 on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Both will be held at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, Texas.
